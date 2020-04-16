Home

Belva L. Arnold


1949 - 2020
Belva L. Arnold Obituary
Belva Lea Arnold, 71, of Newton, died Tuesday (April 14, 2020). She was born April 8, 1949, in Great Bend, the oldest child of Edward and Doris Arnold.

Belva is preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her sisters, Sue Arnold, of Newton; Linda (Don) Roswurm, of Derby; niece, Kari (Shane) Schott, great nieces, Lexi and Joci, of Derby; nephew, Robert (Karen) Roswurm, great nephew, Bradley and great niece Bella, of Wichita.

Belva is a member of The First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Newton. Her passion in the church was the children. She was a 1967 graduate of Moundridge High School. She received her Degree of Cosmetology in 1968. She worked for many years as the Activity aide at Kansas Christian Home.

There will be no visitation. A graveside burial will be at Leon Cemetery, Leon.

Memorials may be sent to First Christian Church (Junior Youth Fellowship) in care of Petersen's Funeral Home, 215 N. Main, Newton, Kansas 67114.

For more information visit www.petersensfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Kansan on Apr. 16, 2020
