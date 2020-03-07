Benjamin Jacob Krahn passed away peacefully on Thursday (March 5, 2020) at the age of 94 years old. Ben's life began on Dec. 19, 1925, the son of Jacob and Mary (Spenst) Krahn in Langdon, North Dakota.
Ben graduated from Langdon High, Class of 1943, and married Lavina Mae (Wuthrich) on Nov. 2, 1951, at the Whitewater Federated Church. He was a machinist and worked for Beech Aircraft and also farmed. He was a member of Swiss Church, which is now the Whitewater Community Church. There, he taught Sunday School and was the church treasurer. Ben was an avid bowler, liked to go on walks and farming was his hobby.
His loving family includes his daughter, Cindy (Ken) Roth of Wichita; sons, Steve (Julie) Krahn of Derby, Doug Krahn of Hutchinson and Don (Leslie) Krahn of Towanda; 28 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mabel Riley of Derby; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse, Lavina in 2013; brothers: Clarence, Herb, Reuben, Alvin George and Emil; and sisters, Rose Krahn, Mary Gadaire and Katie Lowen.
His family will gather from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday (March 8, 2020) at the Lamb Funeral Home, 120 S. Main, Whitewater. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday (March 9, 2020) at the Whitewater Community Church, 703 E. Central, Whitewater, with Pastor Dwight Carter, Pastor Jordan Krahn and Pastor Timothy Conner officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Swiss Cemetery in Whitewater.
Memorial contributions in Ben's name may be directed to Whitewater Community Church or the China Outreach Ministry in care of Lamb Funeral Home, P.O. Box 358, Whitewater, KS 67154. Please sign his online guest book and leave a memory of Ben at ymzfh.com.
Published in The Kansan on Mar. 7, 2020