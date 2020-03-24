|
|
|
Benjamin L. Mosiman 69, died Friday March 20, 2020 at Kidron-Bethel Healthcare in North Newton, Kansas. He was born September 6, 1950 in Whitewater, Kansas to Howard and Daisy (Richert) Mosiman.
On November 2, 1974 he married Janet Warhurst at Newton, Kansas and she survives of the home.
Benjamin served his county in the United States Army where he was honorably discharged in 1971 after serving in the Vietnam War.
Ben worked as an assembler for AGCO well over 30 years. He enjoyed making his own tools that made his job easier. He always loved welding different things in his garage. Hunting with his brothers and son were an enjoyable time for Ben. He looked forward to camping and fishing and especially enjoyed his time at Marion Reservoir. Another enjoyment for Ben was sharing time with Janet at his favorite Kansas Star Casino. Family meant everything to Ben and he looked forward to family get togethers and spending time with his wife Janet and their kids, grandkids and great grandchild.
Benjamin is survived by his wife Janet of the home; Son Tobias and his wife Michelle Mosiman of Marion, Kansas and daughter Monica Mosiman of Newton, Kansas; 2 brothers Willis (Bill) and his wife Elizabeth Mosiman and Russell and his wife Christine Mosiman of Olathe, KS; 3 sisters Bonnie Schmidt of Hesston, KS, Pat and her husband Gene Embry of Ft. Collins, CO and Vickie and her husband David Voth of Hutchinson, KS. And brother in law Randall Hoskins of Emporia, KS, He is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Howard Mosiman and Daisy Herbison and one sister Sharon Hoskins.
Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday at First Missionary Church Cemetery in Rural Elbing, Kansas with Pastor Clint McBroom presiding. Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday with the family receiving friends from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Petersen Funeral Home. A celebration of Ben's life will be announced at a later date but is planned in August and will be held at the First Church of God in Newton. Friends that wish to send flowers to the service are asked to wait until the celebration of life is announced.
Memorials are suggested to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Mar. 24, 2020