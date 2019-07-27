Berle L. Higgins, 89, of Newton, formerly of Pierce, Nebraska, passed away on Friday (July 26, 2019) at the Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita.
Funeral service for Berle will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday (July 31, 2019) at the United Church of Christ in Pierce, Nebraska, with Rev. Terry Buol officiating. Interment will be at the Prospect View Cemetery, Pierce. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday (July 30, 2019), also at the United Church of Christ in Pierce. Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.
