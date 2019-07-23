Berta Irene (Selzer) Miller, 98, of Hesston, died on June 29, 2019. She was born in Protection and married Sanford E. Miller on Dec. 28, 1941. He died on July 14, 1999.



She graduated from Washburn University in 1963 and became an elementary teacher in Seaman (Topeka) USD 345. She also taught special education there. She retired in 1986. She and Sanford eventually moved to Newton and then to Hesston. They were members of Bethel Mennonite Church in Newton and she and Sanford were very active in the community until his death.



After Sanford's death, Berta moved to Schowalter Villa, where she continued involvement in many activities and, as one of her nieces stated, "was loved by all."



Berta is survived by four children: Stanley (Marianne) Miller, Barbara (Larry) Callahan, Rebecca (Michael) Frederick and Stephen (Shawn) Miller; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.



The memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday (July 27, 2019) in the Chapel at Schowalter Villa, 200 W. Cedar St., Hesston, KS 67062.



In lieu of flowers, Berta requests that memorial contributions be made to Schowalter Villa in support of the Good Samaritan Caring Fund at the above address.