Bertha M. Toews Born, 86, died on Jan. 8, 2020, at Presbyterian Manor in Newton. She was born on Sept. 11, 1933, the youngest of 13 children, in Frazer, Montana, to Abram J. and Helena Martens Toews. They preceded her in death.
On June 15, 1954, she married Floyd E. Born in Lustre, Montana. They were married nearly 53 years. Floyd preceded her in death on May 12, 2007. She spent much of her life serving in the Mennonite Church with Floyd. This included nearly 10 years in Brazil as missionaries as well as service in multiple churches.
In addition to church service, Bertha also served as an administrative assistant in various organizations including other denominational churches, a law office and an academic institution. She was a writer, contributing articles and opinion pieces to "The Christian Leader," "Rejoice," and other Mennonite publications, both from her vantage point of a missionary in Brazil and as a pastor's wife in Kansas.
With determination, Bertha completed her Bachelor of Science in Sociology at Emporia State University in May 1988 as a member of the International Sociology Honor Society. Two years later, in 1990, she authored "Toews Tales," a book of short stories about her childhood. She loved to bake, host and offer support to families going through difficult life experiences.
Bertha often let her boys know, "A boy's best friend is his mother."
Survivors include her sons and their spouses: Daniel Born and Traci Dziatkowicz of Chicago, Michael and Jo Ellen Wahl Born of Rockford, Illinois, Bradley and Diane Kinser Born of Newton and William and Shawna Wedel Born of Elkhart, Indiana; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Viola Toews Fast of Denver; and a brother, Rudolph Toews of Glasgow, Montana.
Ten siblings and a daughter-in-law, Mary Classen Born, preceded her in death.
A gathering of friends and family to honor Bertha is scheduled for 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 25, 2020) at Petersen Family Funeral Home in Newton. A memorial service and burial of Bertha and Floyd's ashes will take place in July 2020 in Lustre, Montana.
Published in The Kansan on Jan. 23, 2020