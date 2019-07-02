|
Bertha O. Steinle, 101, died on Friday (June 28, 2019), six weeks short of her 102nd birthday, at Halstead Health and Rehab in Halstead. She was born Aug. 15, 1917, in Lehigh to Frederick and Katherine (Weimer) Steinle.
She was employed at Bethel Home for the Aged for nearly 40 years. Bertha was a faithful member of the First Mennonite Church in Newton.
Bertha is survived by her niece Joan Pjesky and husband of Halstead, and nephew John Klassen and his wife Eileen of Wichita.
She is preceded in death by her parents, stepmother Helena, sisters Emily Klassen and Emma Stoker; brothers Alex, Fred, Harry and Victor Steinle; stepsisters Anna Wheeler and Tina Gaiser; stepbrothers Nick and Jacob Becker.
Memorials are suggested to First Mennonite Church Mission Fund in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Funeral services were 2 p.m. Monday (July 1, 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Kay Schroeder presiding. A private family burial will be in the Lehigh Cemetery, Lehigh. Visitation was noon to service time on Monday at the funeral home.
Published in The Kansan on July 2, 2019