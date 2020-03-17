Service Information Wilson Funeral Home 607 Main St Wellsville , KS 66092 (785)-883-2110 Send Flowers Obituary

Bertha (Hiebert) Peacock, age 88, of Wellsville, KS, passed away on February 20,2020 in her home near Wellsville, KS after a long fight with Parkinson's.



Bertha Ruth Peacock was born June 4th, 1931 to Abraham and Minnie Hiebert. She grew up around Peabody, Kansas and graduated from Peabody High School in 1949. She met and married her husband Melvin Peacock in 1950, thanks to an introduction by her sister-in-law Delores.



Bertha worked at Gardner School as a cook and after retirement did wood working and attended many craft fairs with her husband. She was a warm-hearted woman, a loving mother, and a caring wife who spoiled her grandchildren with no restraint. She had an infectious smile, witty sense of humor, and a strong will. Bertha loved cooking, woodworking, crocheting, late nights and 70s era pro wrestling (as a spectator her 5ft 5in frame would bounce around in the living room or on the sidelines screeching at the top of her lungs in excitement). It was an unspoken fact that no one should interfere with her and Walker Texas Ranger or you might meet the wrath of her cane.



Bertha is survived by her children Sue Harman, Bobby Peacock, Barbara Peacock Gawith and her husband Kevin, Ruth Peacock, and Garry Peacock and his wife Debbie, as well as a gaggle of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Claude Melvin Peacock and her son Frankie Laine Peacock.



She may not be here physically, but she lives on in our casino and bingo runs, tasty zwieback, and hearty laughter. After all, if you don't get into a little "scheissen", are you really living?



Those that wish to help us celebrate her life can do so on May 30, 2020. We will have a short graveside service at the Gardner Cemetery in Gardner Kansas at 12:00. Following the service we will have a memorial dinner at the Wellsville Community Center in Wellsville, KS at 7th and Chely Wright way.



