Bertrand W. "Bert" Voth
1938 - 2020
Bertrand "Bert" W. Voth, 82, Minneapolis, met his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, September 19, 2020. He was born March 26, 1938 in Goessel to Peter J. and Suzie (Schmidt) Voth.

Bert was a longtime Bio Medical Engineer in Kansas City.

He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers; and five sisters.

Survivors are his wife of 60 years, Velma "Vel" (Goering) Voth; son, Brad (Sherry) Voth; daughter, Kimberly (Joseph) Mills; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, September 26 at Higher Praise Church, 1220 Greeley Ave., Salina. Memorials may be made to the church and be mailed to Wilson Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 166, Minneapolis, KS 67467.

Published in The Kansan on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Higher Praise Church
September 22, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Patricia Sullins
