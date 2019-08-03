Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Bockhaus. View Sign Service Information Woodstock Funeral Home 8855 Main Street Woodstock , GA 30188 (770)-926-3107 Send Flowers Obituary

Ms. Betty Bockhaus, our adored mother and friend, was called home to her Lord on July 15, 2019. She passed peacefully at her residence in Kennesaw Place Assisted Living Facility, Kennesaw, Georgia. Miss Betty (as she was called by her Georgia friends) was born in Wichita in 1944 to the late Damon and Queenie Lowe. She moved to the town of Halstead in the 1960s, where she married and raised two daughters, Ellen and Lena. In 1985, she fulfilled a life-long dream of purchasing a home in Burrton and lived there for 28 years.



Miss Betty spent most of her career in the health care industry, working at local hospitals and nursing homes in housekeeping services. After retiring in 2013, she moved to the Atlanta area to live near her youngest daughter until her death.



Miss Betty spent her retirement enjoying hobbies (adult coloring books, classic movies, bird watching) and having great adventures. She loved to travel and was ecstatic to take a Caribbean cruise, tour various Georgia vineyards, visit Graceland and attend local arts and music festivals. She spent numerous weekends at Lake Allatoona for fishing and picnicking.



Betty leaves behind her daughter, Lena Heidel of Roswell, Georgia; and her sister, Karen Haas of Grove, Oklahoma.



Her daughter, Ellen Bockhaus, precedes her in death.



A service to celebrate Betty's life will be held at a later date in Georgia.

