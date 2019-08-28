Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Bond. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Jean Bond, 77, died Aug. 20, 2019, at home. She was born on Feb. 2, 1942, in Newton, to Harold and Mary Hartenberger. Betty graduated from Newton High School.



She married Phillip Bond and was later divorced.



Betty worked at Riblet for many years and then was in housekeeping at Newton Medical Center.



She enjoyed looking for that perfect piece for her collections, making sugar cookies and going to flea markets with grandchildren.



Survivors include her daughter, LeAnn Schrag and her husband Les of Newton; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, MaryAnn Miller; grandchild, Baby Love; and great-grandchildren, Emery Grace Preston and Baby Squirt.



An informal celebration of her life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 31, 2019) in the Life Center at the First Church of God in Newton.

Published in The Kansan on Aug. 28, 2019

