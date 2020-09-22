Betty J. Jantz, 91, died Saturday September 19, 2020 at Kansas Christian Home in Newton. She was born August 28, 1929 in Marion County Kansas to John and Agnes (Rempel) Dyck. She was married to Edwin Jantz Sr. on April 18, 1954 in Newton, Kansas and he preceded her in death in 1992 Betty was a member of the First Church of God Newton, Kansas where she served as the Sunday School Secretary for many years. She worked as a School Cook and Hospital Laundress. She looked forward to spending time camping at Eastlake with her husband, family and friends. She was known for her Taco Salads at church dinners and homemade ice cream. Betty is survived by her Son Michael Jantz of Newton and Sister Joann Youngblood of Denver. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Edwin Jantz Jr; Brothers; Earl, Harold and Jerry Dyck; Brother in Law Verlin Youngblood and Nephew Gary Youngblood.



Graveside committal service will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday September 24, 2020 at Restlawn Gardens of Memory in Rural Newton, Kansas with Pastor David Mitzel presiding. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday September 23rd at Petersen Funeral Home. The family will greet friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.



Memorials are suggested to Newton Meals on Wheels, Kansas Christian Home or Caring Hands Humane Society in care of Petersen Funeral Home.

