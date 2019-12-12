Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jane (Pankratz) Ratzlaff. View Sign Service Information Baker Funeral Home - Valley Center - Valley Center 100 S. CEDAR Valley Center , KS 67147 (316)-755-2731 Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Jane (Pankratz) Ratzlaff, 78, of Valley Center, was welcomed home into the arms of Jesus on Nov. 23, 2019. She was born on May 9, 1941, at the Goessel Hospital to Henry and Olga (Schmidt) Pankratz. Betty was one of seven children. She grew up attending Alexanderwohl Mennonite Church and was baptized there on May 20, 1956. She attended Antioch Grade School and, later, Goessel High School. She graduated in 1959. Betty met her future husband at Goessel High School during seventh grade at a Mennonite Revival in the high school gymnasium.



On June 9, 1962, she married Robert K. Ratzlaff, also of Goessel, at the Alexanderwohl Mennonite Church in Goessel. They first lived in Newton until Betty finished college, moving for a few years to Wichita and then, in 1967, they moved into their current home in Valley Center. In 1971, they welcomed their first child, Keith. Seven years later, they were blessed with their daughter, Tammy. Being a mother and, later, a grandmother filled Betty with so much joy.



Betty graduated in 1963 with an education degree from Bethel College in North Newton. She then taught third grade for seven years at Cloud Elementary. Then, she taught preschool for 35 years at Valley Center preschool with her son, Keith, and nephew, Greg Bergen, being part of the inaugural class. Had cancer not become part of Betty's story, she would have never left the preschool - quitting work there was one of the hardest things she had to do.



Betty has been a member of Lorraine Avenue Mennonite Church since 1963. She was an active member and enjoyed teaching Sunday school and house church. She was also involved in a women's group (FCE) for many years and enjoyed their fellowship and adventures.



On Nov. 23, 2015, four years to the day of her passing, Betty was diagnosed with stage IV metastatic lung cancer. She even presented this terrible news in a positive way with calling to say, "I have some not so good news to share," and that was just Betty - always finding the best way in the most difficult of times.



Betty is survived by her husband, Robert Ratzlaff of Valley Center; her son, Keith (Nicole) Ratzlaff and their children, Davis, Carson and Harper, of Olathe; and her daughter, Tammy (Jake) Gunden and their children, Addalyn and Braylen, of Hesston. She is also survived by her best friend and sister, Joyce (Dan) Bergen of Goessel; her sister, Ruth Penner of Hillsboro; and her brother, Eldon (Eva) Pankratz of Hillsboro. Betty is also survived by many nieces, nephews, friends and families of children she was blessed to teach.



Betty is preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Evelyn, Fern and Violet; her in-laws, Wilbur and Viola Ratzlaff; her brother-in-law, Willis Penner; and sister-in-law, Ardith Pankratz.



The family wishes to thank the many caregivers for their care and support: Doctors Johnson, Deutsh, Wiens and to Harry Hynes Hospice; to Frank and Peggy Griffith, special friends and neighbors of Betty; and to the loving and caring staff of Bethesda, they were such a blessing in Betty's final days.



Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday (Dec. 13, 2019) at Lorraine Avenue Mennonite Church, 655 S. Lorraine Street, Wichita, KS 67211. Light refreshments will be offered. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 14, 2019) at Valley Center United Methodist Church, 560 N. Park Avenue, Valley Center, KS 67147. Pastor Ju, along with Scott Litwiller and Christina Manero from Lorraine Mennonite, will officiate.



Graveside services will be held with immediate family at a separate time. Betty's final resting place will be in the memorial garden at Lorraine Avenue Mennonite Church Cemetery, 11700 E. 85th St. N., Valley Center (85th and Greenwich).



In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Valley Center Methodist Preschool, 560 N. Park, Valley Center, KS 67147. The family would like to offer improvements to the school's playground in her honor, because nothing made Ms. Betty happier than seeing children play.

