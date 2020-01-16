Betty Jean Hayes, 78, died Dec. 30, 2019, at Halstead Homestead. She was born July 19, 1941, in Halstead, to Edwin C. And Eldred L. (Keller) Hahn.



She was a member of Pleasant Valley Church, Bentley.



During her working life, Betty worked as a mortgage loan processor, in administration for Chevrolet, and also at Owens & Minor, a manufacturer of medical equipment.



She formerly lived in Phoenix and Las Vegas prior to moving back to Sedgwick in 2016.



Betty married Donald Lee Hayes at Pleasant Valley Church, Bentley. He preceded her in death on Oct. 30, 2002.



She is survived by her son, Gary (Trish) Hayes of Las Vegas; sisters: Dorothy (Karl) Krauss of Halstead, Marjorie Hensley of Sedgwick, and Marilyn (George) Zurfluh and Pat Sikes, all of Newton; and grandsons, Collin and Tanner Hayes of Las Vegas.



Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be 10 a.m. Monday (Jan. 20, 2020) at Pleasant Valley Church, Bentley, with Pastor Paul Wulff officiating. Inurnment will follow at Halstead Cemetery.



Memorials may be given to Sedgwick Senior Center or Good Shepherd Hospice in care of Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.