Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Linscheid. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Linscheid, 90, passed away Feb. 3, 2020, in Newton. Betty June Hartzler was born July 29, 1929, at Trinity Hospital, Minot, North Dakota, to Ed and Mary (Martin) Hartzler.



She grew up and attended school at Surrey, North Dakota, until October 1937, when the family moved to Jackson, Minnesota, because of the drought, as Dad did not take the binder out the shed for three years. There, she attended school at Alpha in a one-room country school. She walked to the country school with her brother, Charles. She attended high school at Jackson, going by bus. Her senior year, she went to Hesston Academy, graduating in the class of 1947. She attended the Alpha Mennonite Church, rural Alpha. She accepted Christ as her personal Savior and was baptized as a teenager, teaching Sunday School and Summer Bible School.



As part of the Greatest Generation, Betty was well acquainted with hard times through the Great Depression, helping with chores on the farm and in the home. Growing up, Betty learned to be frugal, which is something that carried her well for her entire life.



After high school, Betty got bookkeeping jobs at the Ben Franklin Store and M & JR Hakes Wholesale Grocery Co. in Jackson and La Junta Mennonite Hospital in Colorado. Later, she worked as a secretary at the La Junta Mennonite School of Nursing. She then returned to Jackson and worked at First National Bank for 15 years.



She married Ray Linscheid May 21, 1960, at the First Mennonite Church in Mountain Lake, Minnesota. After their marriage, they attended First Mennonite Church in Mountain Lake. They lived in Butterfield, Minnesota, for three and a half years and then in Jackson for three and a half years. They moved to Hesston in May 1967, where she worked at Hesston State Bank for a short time and then went to Hesston Corporation (now AGCO) until she retired in 1986. They attended Hesston Mennonite Church while living in Hesston.



On Nov. 1, 1988, Betty and Ray moved to Glencroft Retirement Community, Glendale, Arizona. After she retired, she found great pleasure in volunteer work and was manager of Greencroft Gift Shop for 10 years. She also did a lot of baking for their annual sale each year in March and was in charge of the baked goods booth. She loved to bake and collected many cookbooks.



Betty enjoyed family reunions and visiting with relatives, and helping organize and attending class reunions at Hesston College.



She loved classical music and sang in choirs presenting the cantatas "Messiah," "Elijah," and "The Holy City." She enjoyed singing four-part harmony.



Betty and Ray enjoyed traveling to all parts of the U.S., including Hawaii and Alaska. They took bus tours and enjoyed God's wonderful scenery.



She loved embroidery work, playing table games like Rook, Mexican Dominoes, SkipBo and UNO, and word search and jigsaw puzzles.



Betty loved her nieces and nephews as if they were her own children. She sent birthday, anniversary and Christmas cards to her family and friends.



After her husband passed away in Arizona in August 2005, she moved back to Hesston in May 2007, to a duplex at Schowalter Villa. She volunteered at Newton Medical Center Gift Shop, Hesston College, Schowalter Villa Partners, and Harvey County Health Department.



Betty blessed her family and friends with the value of faith, laughter and a warm smile. Her widow friends meant a lot to her. She remained faithful in her loyalty to the church and to Christ as her Lord. She loved God and the Hesston Mennonite Church family was a vital part of her life.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Mary Hartzler; her husband, Ray Linscheid; and brother, Charles Hartzler.



Survivors include brother, Frank (Audrey) Hartzler of Marshalltown, Iowa; sister-in-law, Vernie Hartzler of Jackson, Minnesota; two nieces, Anita Handevidt of Jackson and Neysa Hartzler of Marshalltown; and four nephews: Doug Hartzler of Jackson, Greg Hartzler of Alpha, Minnesota, Anthony Hartzler of Hiawatha, Iowa, and Chris Hartzler of Ankeny, Iowa; and seven great-nieces and eight great-nephews.



Memorials to Schowalter Villa Good Samaritan Fund or Mennonite Central Committee, c/o Hesston Mennonite Church, 309 S. Main, Hesston, KS 67062-8901. Cards of Condolence can be sent to Frank and Audrey Hartzler, 2901 S. Second St., Marshalltown, IA 50158.



"There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens: a time to be born and a time to die." Ecclesiastes 3:1-2 Betty Linscheid, 90, passed away Feb. 3, 2020, in Newton. Betty June Hartzler was born July 29, 1929, at Trinity Hospital, Minot, North Dakota, to Ed and Mary (Martin) Hartzler.She grew up and attended school at Surrey, North Dakota, until October 1937, when the family moved to Jackson, Minnesota, because of the drought, as Dad did not take the binder out the shed for three years. There, she attended school at Alpha in a one-room country school. She walked to the country school with her brother, Charles. She attended high school at Jackson, going by bus. Her senior year, she went to Hesston Academy, graduating in the class of 1947. She attended the Alpha Mennonite Church, rural Alpha. She accepted Christ as her personal Savior and was baptized as a teenager, teaching Sunday School and Summer Bible School.As part of the Greatest Generation, Betty was well acquainted with hard times through the Great Depression, helping with chores on the farm and in the home. Growing up, Betty learned to be frugal, which is something that carried her well for her entire life.After high school, Betty got bookkeeping jobs at the Ben Franklin Store and M & JR Hakes Wholesale Grocery Co. in Jackson and La Junta Mennonite Hospital in Colorado. Later, she worked as a secretary at the La Junta Mennonite School of Nursing. She then returned to Jackson and worked at First National Bank for 15 years.She married Ray Linscheid May 21, 1960, at the First Mennonite Church in Mountain Lake, Minnesota. After their marriage, they attended First Mennonite Church in Mountain Lake. They lived in Butterfield, Minnesota, for three and a half years and then in Jackson for three and a half years. They moved to Hesston in May 1967, where she worked at Hesston State Bank for a short time and then went to Hesston Corporation (now AGCO) until she retired in 1986. They attended Hesston Mennonite Church while living in Hesston.On Nov. 1, 1988, Betty and Ray moved to Glencroft Retirement Community, Glendale, Arizona. After she retired, she found great pleasure in volunteer work and was manager of Greencroft Gift Shop for 10 years. She also did a lot of baking for their annual sale each year in March and was in charge of the baked goods booth. She loved to bake and collected many cookbooks.Betty enjoyed family reunions and visiting with relatives, and helping organize and attending class reunions at Hesston College.She loved classical music and sang in choirs presenting the cantatas "Messiah," "Elijah," and "The Holy City." She enjoyed singing four-part harmony.Betty and Ray enjoyed traveling to all parts of the U.S., including Hawaii and Alaska. They took bus tours and enjoyed God's wonderful scenery.She loved embroidery work, playing table games like Rook, Mexican Dominoes, SkipBo and UNO, and word search and jigsaw puzzles.Betty loved her nieces and nephews as if they were her own children. She sent birthday, anniversary and Christmas cards to her family and friends.After her husband passed away in Arizona in August 2005, she moved back to Hesston in May 2007, to a duplex at Schowalter Villa. She volunteered at Newton Medical Center Gift Shop, Hesston College, Schowalter Villa Partners, and Harvey County Health Department.Betty blessed her family and friends with the value of faith, laughter and a warm smile. Her widow friends meant a lot to her. She remained faithful in her loyalty to the church and to Christ as her Lord. She loved God and the Hesston Mennonite Church family was a vital part of her life.She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Mary Hartzler; her husband, Ray Linscheid; and brother, Charles Hartzler.Survivors include brother, Frank (Audrey) Hartzler of Marshalltown, Iowa; sister-in-law, Vernie Hartzler of Jackson, Minnesota; two nieces, Anita Handevidt of Jackson and Neysa Hartzler of Marshalltown; and four nephews: Doug Hartzler of Jackson, Greg Hartzler of Alpha, Minnesota, Anthony Hartzler of Hiawatha, Iowa, and Chris Hartzler of Ankeny, Iowa; and seven great-nieces and eight great-nephews.Memorials to Schowalter Villa Good Samaritan Fund or Mennonite Central Committee, c/o Hesston Mennonite Church, 309 S. Main, Hesston, KS 67062-8901. Cards of Condolence can be sent to Frank and Audrey Hartzler, 2901 S. Second St., Marshalltown, IA 50158."There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens: a time to be born and a time to die." Ecclesiastes 3:1-2 Published in The Kansan on Feb. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Kansan Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close