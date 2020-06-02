

Betty Louise Lindholm Reilly 88, passed away on Thursday, May 28th at Newton Medical Center. She was born on October 3, 1931 in Bellville, Ks to Perry Tresider and Elizabeth Diantha (Shaver) Rashleigh. The family moved to Little River when Betty was in high school. She graduated from Little River High School in 1949 and married Clement Ray Lindholm on July 22, 1950 at the Little River Methodist Church.



Betty and Clement settled on the Lindholm family farm, 6 miles south of Windom, Ks. where they raised dairy cattle and grew feed crops. They had 4 children, Gerald Ray, Dwight Lee, Cindy Louise, and Lynette Kay. Betty kept busy as a farmer's wife and mother.



Betty's husband, Clement, died suddenly January 4, 1965 just 4 days before Lynette was born. This was a very difficult time in their lives but work had to carry on. Within a few months, the dairy cattle were sold. With the help of Gerald, Dwight, and Grandpa Vern Lindholm the farming continued. Over the years, Betty became skilled at understanding the finances of farming. The family spent many happy times with relatives of Betty's and Clement's. While Gerald and Dwight were off to college and medical school at the University of Kansas, Betty, Cindy, and Lynette moved into Little River where Betty worked at the Little River Bank. Betty married Kenneth L Reilly on October 12, 1985 at Andover Lutheran Church, Windom, Ks. They continued to reside in Little River. Betty and her sister, Dolores, spent many years visiting and assisting with the care of their father, Perry Rashleigh. As Kenny's health deteriorated, Betty also became his caregiver. Kenny died June 22, 2008. Betty retired from the Little River Bank in 2002 after working there for over 30 years. She enjoyed her work and was a loyal and dedicated employee. In May of 2014, Betty moved to Newton to be closer to family. She spent the last 6 years of her life as a resident of Asbury Park.



She is survived by her sons: Gerald (Kathleen) Lindholm of Newton, Ks; Dwight (Pamela) Lindholm of Wichita; daughters: Cindy (Jim) Cast of Fort Lauderdale, FL; Lynette (William) Thompson of Tulsa, OK; 2 sisters Dolores Jennings of Lyons, Ks. and Phyllis Denison of Santa Barbara, CA; She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.



Betty is preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, brother Perry Rashleigh and sister Barbara Irvine. She is also preceded in death by an infant grandson Andrew.



Graveside committal service will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday June 2, 2020 at the Andover Lutheran Cemetery in Rural McPherson County with The Reverend Kurt Letcher presiding. The casket will be open for 15 minutes prior to the service starting.



Memorials are suggested to Asbury Park or Zion Lutheran Church in care of Petersen Funeral Home.





