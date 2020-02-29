Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty (DeMott) Macy. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 3:00 PM Potwin Christian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Peabody - Betty Ann (DeMott) Macy passed away peacefully on Tuesday (Feb. 25, 2020) at the age of 79 years old. Betty's life began on Jan. 30, 1941, in Blue Mound, the daughter of Herbert and Goldie (Dutoit) DeMott. She graduated from Blue Mound, Class of 1959, and married Jimmy Charles Macy on April 12, 1963, in Valley Center.



Betty worked at Wheat State Manor in housekeeping and in dietary. She attended the Potwin Christian Church and enjoyed woodworking, crocheting, and watching and donating to the 700 Club on television. Betty also wrote many poems and songs, having one recorded and many poems published.



Her loving family includes her sons, Brett Macy (Marci) of Potwin and Jerry Macy (Alyson Twiford) of Newton; grandchildren: Caleb McNary (Kristy), Heather Garcia (Colton), Isaac McNary (Alana), Tatum Jones (Pierre), Andrew McNary (Amy), Trevor Macy and Rebecca Kendrick (Derrick); great-grandchildren: Drayden, Cailyn, Isaiah, Evan, Harlyn, Quinn, Adlyn, Aedric, Julian, Jett, Tessa, Penelope, Hadley and Scarlet; brother-in-law, Jack Strunk of Goddard; and sister-in-law, Judy DeMott of Neosho, Missouri.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim in 2011; brother, Gene DeMott; and a sister, Nadene Strunk.



A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday (March 7, 2020) at the Potwin Christian Church, with Pastor Chuck McCrea officiating. A private burial will take place at a later date in McGill Cemetery.



