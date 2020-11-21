Beverly Ann (Massey) Cox, 83, of Wichita, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020. She was born May 14, 1937 in Salina, KS.She was preceded in death by her parents, Clayton and Enola (Hull) Massey.Survivors include her loving husband of 64 years Donald Cox; children, Julie Fields, David Cox, Katherine Dixon; 6 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren.Funeral Services will be held at a later date. Please keep checking Roselawn's website for updates.Memorials may be made toDonor's Choice in care of Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, 67402.For online condolences contact Roselawn at