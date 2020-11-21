1/1
Beverly Ann (Massey) Cox
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Beverly Ann (Massey) Cox, 83, of Wichita, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020. She was born May 14, 1937 in Salina, KS.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clayton and Enola (Hull) Massey.

Survivors include her loving husband of 64 years Donald Cox; children, Julie Fields, David Cox, Katherine Dixon; 6 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at a later date. Please keep checking Roselawn's website for updates.

Memorials may be made to
Donor's Choice in care of Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, 67402.

For online condolences contact Roselawn at
www.roselawnsalina.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kansan on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roselawn Mortuary & Memorial Park
1423 W Crawford St
Salina, KS 67401
(785) 825-8431
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved