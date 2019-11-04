Home

Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
316-283-2525
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Golden Plains Free Methodist Church
Newton , KS
View Map
Beverly Gladys Hiebert, 81, passed away on Friday (Nov. 1, 2019), just shy of her next birthday. She was born Nov. 13, 1937, in Newton, to Murl R. and Lucile (Mitchell) Miller. She married J. Courtney Hiebert on June 6, 1958, in Newton; he preceded her in death in August 2019.

Their union was blessed with four children: Quinton, Marva, Lori and Jay.

She was very committed to her faith growing up in the Newton Church of the Brethren, and then Golden Plains Free Methodist Church.

Beverly graduated from Bethel College with a teaching degree, however never technically used it in a classroom. Instead, she used it to raise four children and, along with her passion and talent for music, taught piano lessons for many years. Along with that talent, she also taught herself how to play the organ and was the pianist/organist at both churches from the age of 15 until a stroke in 2015, which affected her dexterity in her hands.

As her children entered school she began working outside the home for her "mad money," first at ALCO and later at Hesston Pharmacy. With her "mad money," she used this to fuel her other passion…travel. She and Courtney visited all 50 states and 24 countries.

She is survived by son, Quinton and his wife Sammy Hiebert of Bridge Creek, Oklahoma; daughter, Marva Hiebert of Newton; daughter, Lori and her husband Fred Seron of McPherson; son, Jay and his wife Mary Wyandt-Hiebert of Fayetteville, Arkansas; and brother, Lloyd and his wife Donna Miller of Wellington. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Blake Hiebert, Katy and her husband Richard Surber, Joseph Hiebert, Liam Seron and Mary Elizabeth Hiebert.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Courtney; her parents; one sister, Virginia Hulpieu; one brother, Kenneth Miller; and one grandson, Jason Hiebert.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday (Nov. 5, 2019) at Golden Plains Free Methodist Church in rural Newton, with Pastor Jeanne Bergren presiding. Visitation will be 5 to 9 p.m. Monday (Nov. 4, 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home, with the family receiving friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery, Newton.

Memorials are suggested to Golden Plains Free Methodist Church in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Nov. 4, 2019
