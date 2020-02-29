|
Bill (William) Budde, 71, lost his battle with cancer Thursday (Feb. 27, 2020) at Newton Medical Center, with his three girls, grandchildren and sister by his side. Bill was born March 30, 1948, in Newton, to Frank & Helen (Harms) Budde. He attended Stone school, a one-room schoolhouse until the fifth grade and then Pleasant Acres. He was a 1966 graduate of Newton High School.
Bill was a farmer by heart, purchasing his home place March 6, 1965. Bill married Linda K. (Egy) Budde April 7, 1968, at Zion Lutheran in Newton. There was no time for a honeymoon, as construction was starting Monday on the fattening shed. Over the years there would be many more buildings, land purchases, equipment and business ventures. In the '80s, Bill and Linda founded Gator and Wheels and then, later, Budde Enterprises.
Bill's true passion was doing the impossible. He could design, build and fix anything. He raised his three daughters to be strong and independent. Bill was quick to donate his time and talents to the community. He was active in the Walton Methodist Church, Walton Lions Club, Harvey County 4-H and Newton FFA chapter. In later years, he enjoyed projects with the grandchildren and building hot rods.
Bill is survived by his three daughters, Michelle (James) Mosiman, Melinda Budde and fiancé Clint Matson, and Carrie (Chris) White; grandchildren: Erin Mosiman (Brian Boegel), Justin Mosiman, Cody White, Courtney White and Jacob Peterson; and sister, Annetta (Bill) Gehring.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Helen (Harms) Budde; spouse, Linda K. Budde, who passed June 5, 2015; and his only great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Boegel, who passed Jan. 24, 2020.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday (March 3, 2020) at First Church of the Nazarene in Newton, with Pastor Amos McCarthy presiding. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 8 p.m. Monday (March 2, 2020) at First Church of the Nazarene, 1000 N. Main, Newton. Private family burial will be in the Walton Cemetery, Walton.
Memorial contributions may be made to Walton Methodist Church and Harvey County Fire District 1 (Walton Volunteer Fire Department). Contributions may be sent in care of Petersen's Funeral Home, 215 N. Main, Newton, KS 67114.
Published in The Kansan on Feb. 29, 2020