Bill L. Vargas Jr., 55, died Sunday (Sept. 29, 2019) at his home in Newton. He was born on April 4, 1964, in Newton, the son of Bill L. Vargas Sr. and Olivia A. Mosqueda Vargas. Bill was raised in Newton, graduating from Newton High School in 1982. He later attended Wichita State University.
In 1987, Bill moved to Globe, Arizona, where he worked in the copper mines and for Bridgestone Tire. Bill returned to Newton in 2012, going to work for Kansas Land Tire in Hutchinson and Salina before going to work in Wichita at the Firestone Complete Auto Care Stores.
Survivors include his son, Angel Vargas of Globe, Arizona; daughters, Tova Vargas of Globe and Devyn Vargas of Phoenix; eight grandchildren: Keira, Tayvin, Xavier, Ethan, Damien, Zoey, Derek Jr. and Carson, all in Arizona; his mother, Olivia Goodall and stepfather Johnnie Goodall of Newton; brother, Dominic Goodall of Newton; and sister, Mary Vargas-Barthell and husband Joe of Wichita. Bill is also survived by his fiancé, Misty Drinnen of Peabody; brother-in-law, Robert Smith of Wichita; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father; and sister, Olivia Melissa Smith.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday (Oct. 4, 2019) at the Broadway Colonial Funeral Home in Newton. Inurnment will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Newton. There will be no visitation or viewing as cremation has been effected.
Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.
Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.
Published in The Kansan on Oct. 3, 2019