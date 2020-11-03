Billie "Bill" Chard, Jr., 89, passed away Thursday (Oct. 29, 2020) in Wichita, Ks.
Bill was born on March 28, 1931 to William and Docia Chard. Bill joined the Army when he was barely 17 years old and served in the Korean War from 1949 until 1951. He was one of the very proud veterans to on the on the Honor Flight to Washington D.C.
Bill worked hard most of his life, including the tool crib at Hesston Corp. for over 32 years before retiring. Bill could usually be found outdoors, working on a vehicle or bicycle with his great grandson, swinging his great granddaughter in her swing or working in his garden, he took pride in and shared with many family, friends and neighbors.
Bill married Barbara Alexander on November 14, 1953. She survives. He is also survived by his children Terry (Thalene) Chard and Lea (David) Bradley; granddaughters Heather (Daniel) Jenkins and Ashlee Durham; great grandchildren Dakota Chard, Shelbie Chard, Dawson Chard and Morgan Chard; great-great grandsons Aiden and Caelub Chard. Along with three step grandchildren; nine step great grandchildren; and three step great-great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; seven siblings; two grandsons Jeremy Chard and Alexander Bradley.
The casket will be open at the funeral home on Wednesday between 1:00 P.M. and 8:00 P.M. and on Thursday between 9:00 P.M. and Noon.
Graveside services and interment will be held at 1:00 P.M., Thursday (November 5, 2020) at the Greenwood Cemetery in Newton.
A memorial has been established with Caring Hands Humane Society, contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, Ks. 67114.
Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.
Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton, Ks