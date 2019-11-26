|
|
Robert M. "Bob" Zimmerman 66, died Friday (Nov. 22, 2019) at his Newton residence. He was born Dec. 25, 1952 in Newton to Allen and Mary (Anduss) Zimmerman. On August 14, 1971, Bob married Marla S. Sargent in Newton and she survives of the home.
Bob was a 1970 graduate of Hesston High School in Hesston. He began working for Norman Wiens at concrete vaults in Newton in 1971. He became the General Manager of DORIC concrete vaults under Jim Wiens in the early 1990's following Norman's death. Bob was proud of his work with the many Kansas funeral directors he served through the years. He made many lasting friendships in his work in the funeral business. He was an integral part of the growth and expansion of CVI/DORIC. He helped guide new employees to continue the level of service CVI was known for as the company expanded from Kansas to serving customers in Texas, Colorado and surrounding states. Bob enjoyed being a mentor not only to DORIC employees that worked with him but also to the young and not so young funeral directors he worked with on a daily basis. He enjoyed his work and put in many hours taking care of other people.
A relaxing time for Bob was when he was hunting deer, dove or quail around Great Bend. He also enjoyed target shooting. He and his wife of 48 years Marla looked forward to spending a couple weeks a year in a rented cabin near Cripple Creek, Colorado. They made the trip to Colorado for over 25 years and enjoyed exploring the area and finding new backroads to explore, new restaurants and of course the casino in Cripple Creek.
Family time was important and he looked forward to spending time with his wife, four grandchildren; Sabrina, Aspen, Michael and Payton as well as his son Scott and daughter Kati.
His loyalty and friendship will be missed by all who got to know him.
He is survived by his wife Marla of the home; son Scott and his Fiance Dwila Busse of Newton; daughter Kati Zimmerman of Newton and 4 grandchildren.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, and a daughter Jayme Sue Zimmerman.
A celebration of Bob's life will be 2 p.m., Sunday (Dec. 1, 2019) at Trinity Heights United Methodist Church 1200 Boyd in Newton. Fred Petersen will be the Celebrant. Private family interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery of Newton.
Memorials in Bob's memory are suggested to in care of Petersen Funeral Home 215 North Main Newton, Kansas 67114
Published in The Kansan on Nov. 26, 2019