

Bonnie D. Vogt, 88, passed away on May 28, 2020 at Halstead Health and Rehabilitation Center.



She was born on April 19, 1932 to Mildred E & Adolf E. Smith, the first of 6 children. She grew up in Newton, Kansas where she attended school until she began working at a young age as a waitress to help support the family. It was while working at a café in Newton that she met Wilber H. Vogt, who she married on August 15, 1948 at the young age of 16. They had a son, Larry, who was born on May 7, 1950, and then adopted a daughter, Darla, 8 years later.



Wilber and Bonnie lived first in Hillsboro, KS and then moved to Goessel, KS where Wilber would start his own business, The Wilber H. Vogt Lumber Co. They would remain in Goessel until 1972 when they moved to Newton. Bonnie worked as a Nurses' Aid at Goessel Bethesda Hospital and Axtell Hospital in Newton. She was active throughout her life in the Lutheran Church and especially loved teaching Sunday School for many years.



In 1977 Bonnie and Wilber moved to Reedley, California and spent the next 20 years there before moving back to Kansas.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her son, Larry; her husband, Wilber, her parents, 3 brothers and 1 sister. She is survived by her daughter, son-in-law Ron Lopez, two grandchildren, Cassondra and Benjamin Lopez, and one great granddaughter, Elena Quirino, who all reside in San Diego, California and her sister, Janice Steed of Pretty Prairie.



Funeral service with social distancing will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday June 3, 2020 at Petersen Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery Newton, Kansas.



Memorials in Bonnie's name may be left with the family in care of Petersen Funeral Home





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store