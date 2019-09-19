Home

POWERED BY

Services
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
(316) 262-3435
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brandy Burditt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brandy Burditt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brandy Burditt Obituary
Brandy Renée Burditt, 44, passed away Sept. 12, 2019.

Survivors include her husband, James Harkleroad; parents, Kathleen and Darrel Ballinger and Doyle and Elaine Burditt; son, Nick Harkleroad; daughters, Shyla Mee and Lita Harkleroad; sisters, Shanana (Jason) Jones and Jean (Anthony) Helzer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 19, 2019); funeral Service will be 10 a.m. Friday (Sept. 20, 2019), both at Broadway Mortuary, Wichita.

Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Kansan on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brandy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now