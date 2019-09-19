|
Brandy Renée Burditt, 44, passed away Sept. 12, 2019.
Survivors include her husband, James Harkleroad; parents, Kathleen and Darrel Ballinger and Doyle and Elaine Burditt; son, Nick Harkleroad; daughters, Shyla Mee and Lita Harkleroad; sisters, Shanana (Jason) Jones and Jean (Anthony) Helzer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 19, 2019); funeral Service will be 10 a.m. Friday (Sept. 20, 2019), both at Broadway Mortuary, Wichita.
