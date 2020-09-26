1/1
Brenda K. "(Stubby)" McGuire
1960-2020
Brenda K. (Stubby) McGuire 60, died September 13, 2020 at University of Utah hospital in Salt Lake City following a sudden illness.

She was born February 17, 1960 in Newton, Kansas to Donovan and Neva Jean (Luttrell) Stubby. On April 16, 2005 she married Kenneth J. McGuire at St. Mary Church in Newton and he survives.

Brenda studied Ag Econ at Kansas State University and graduated from Friends University with a degree in organizational management and leadership. Brenda loved caring for all animals and pets. She enjoyed taking photos especially of agricultural scenes, yardwork and being in nature. Brenda was born with a naturally caring heart and a kind soul, caring for the eldering in her teens as a CNA at the former Bethel home for the aged. From Brenda's 20's though her 40's Brenda was employed in several sales positions: Cargill Seeds Co, Campbell Soups, Hallmark cards, Tura Eyewear, Green Vison and worked for an Optometrist in Wichita, and again as a CAN at Wheat State Manor in Whitewater, Kansas.

Brenda always loved to interact with children. From toddlers to teenagers, all children loved Brenda. She constantly told young men to be gentlemen, and was adamant in telling ladies to focus on their education before going out with boys. Brenda was proud "being a Kansas farmer's daughter". Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her loving husband going on trips, motorcycle rides or just being at home.

She is survived by her husband Ken of the home; Father Donovan Stubby of Newton; Brother Bryan and his wife Kristi Stubby of Newton. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and great niece and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her mother Neva.

A service memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Petersen Funeral Home with The Reverend Nicholas Voelker presiding. Private family interment will be at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to Caring Hands Humane Society in care of Petersen Funeral Home.

Published in The Kansan on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Petersen Funeral Home Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
316-283-2525
