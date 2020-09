Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Brenda's life story with friends and family

Share Brenda's life story with friends and family

Brenda K. (Stubby) McGuire, 60, died September 13, 2020 after a brief illness at University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, UT.

Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday October 1, 2020 at Petersen Funeral Home Chapel.

Memorial may be made to Caring Hands Humane Society in care of Petersen Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store