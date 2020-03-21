Brian Douglas Harkins passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at age 55 at the Kansas University Medical Center in Kansas City. He had endured three severe heart attacks.
His sister, Dr. Brenda Harkins, resides in Newton and practices medicine as an Obstetrics and Gynecologist at the hospital there.
A memorial service was conducted Monday, March 23, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Hillsboro, Texas, where his parents, Lee and Jeri Harkins, and his younger sister, Nurse Practitioner Kristi Kaylee Harkins, reside.
For further information, please email his parents, Lee and Jeri Harkins at [email protected].
Published in The Kansan on Mar. 21, 2020