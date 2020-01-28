|
Brooklyn Michelle Boegel, age 6, lit up all of heaven upon her arrival on Friday (Jan. 24, 2020).
Brooklyn was born Aug. 17, 2013, in Newton, to Erin Mosiman and Brian Boegel. She had a fiery spirit that was so much larger than her pint-sized body.
Brooklyn gravitated to all of God's creatures and loved with her whole heart. Always wanting to help, Brooklyn made everything she was a part of more fun and made life better for everyone she encountered. She took pride in her farming ability and loved spending time in the swather, combine, baler and planter with her daddy, Papa James and Uncle Justin. She loved to ride in the sprayer with her daddy any chance she got. Being a nurturer by nature, she loved all of God's creatures and had her own menagerie of show cattle, cats, dogs, horses, bunnies and donkeys.
Brooklyn was excited when she began school and loved being a kindergartner and being a part of the community of Walton Rural Life Center. She particularly loved making new friends, lunch and P.E. class.
She was a very social child and brought joy to everyone she met. She loved checking her cows, riding her horses, riding her bicycle and scooter from the house to the shop, driving the four-wheeler, going to get her nails done and playing Uno Attack. She would produce and edit her own "Brooklyn Live" videos, when she wasn't doing "business" with her grandma. She loved unicorns and dreamt one day of having her very own unicorn bedroom at Uncle Justin and Maddi's. She loved Blue Box mac and cheese with hamburger, bologna with no bread, snacks and someone to share them with her.
Fiercely independent and wise beyond her years, she had skills of persuasion that would rival most adults. Brooklyn never met a stranger. Brooklyn accomplished more things in her short life than most people ever attain in the way she loved and interacted. She was an example of what we should all strive to be. The way she connected with people of all ages was a true gift. Brooklyn was all things good and pure in this world. She taught us what love is. We will miss her kind heart, her bossy nature, the joy she brought every day, hearing her sweet voice and her cowgirl sass.
Brooklyn will be forever loved by her parents, Brian and Erin of rural Newton; her grandparents, James and Michelle Mosiman of Newton, Warren Boegel of Lakin and Lori Pianalto of Atwood; great-grandparents, Arlene Corfman of Newton, Bill Budde of Newton and Janice Boegel of Lakin; uncle, Justin Mosiman (Maddi Butler) of Newton; uncle, Alex Boegel (Paige) of Leoti; uncle, Beau Boegel of Atwood; great-uncles and great-aunts: Mindy Budde, Carrie and Chris White, Pam and Curtis Schmidt and Darrell Mosiman, all of Newton, Teressa Deines of Eaton, Colorado, Cheryl and Todd Schafer of Wray, Colorado, and Doug Boegel of Loveland, Colorado; great-great-uncle, Dale Egy of Newton; and all of her many cousins and friends who loved her dearly.
Brooklyn was preceded in death by her great-grandparents: Linda K. Budde, Dean Corfman, Jack Boegel and Aaron Mosiman; and uncle, Toady Pankratz.
Funeral services celebrating Brooklyn's life will be 11 a.m. Wednesday (Jan. 29, 2020) at Trinity Heights United Methodist Church, 1200 N. Boyd, Newton, with the Reverend Donna Voteau and Pastor Galen Dreier presiding. Visitation will be 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 28, 2020) at Trinity Heights Church, with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m. Private family burial will take place in the Walton Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Brooklyn Boegel Memorial Fund at Halstead State Bank, where her legacy will be used to fulfill other children's dreams and bring them joy. Contributions may be sent in care of Petersen's Funeral Home, 215 N. Main, Newton, KS 67114.
Published in The Kansan on Jan. 28, 2020