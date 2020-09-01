1/1
Bruce William Baugh
1947 - 2020
Derby, Baugh, Bruce William, 72, a wonderful Christian husband, father of three and grandfather of five, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020, after a heroic fight with cancer. He died peacefully in his home surrounded by his family. Bruce was born in Vallejo, California, on November 19, 1947, to Erma LaVerne Ehrsam and Robert Cunningham Baugh.

Bruce spent his early childhood in Key West, Florida as his father was stationed there as a Submariner in the Navy. He was active in football, a competitive wrestler, and a great debater. He graduated from Manhattan High School, Manhattan, Kansas, in 1965 before joining the United States Navy Seabees and then served as a Navy Photographer for 4 years.

In 1966 Bruce met the love of his life, Jennifer Schultz. They were married on January 25, 1969, in Newton, Kansas. They were married for 51 wonderful years. Bruce and Jennifer had 3 daughters, and they were Bruce's pride and joy! Bruce graduated from Kansas State University with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Engineering focused in Structural Engineering. Bruce spent his professional career designing structures, detailing rebar, managing facilities and projects for the local, state, and federal government. He retired in 2017 from the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita. Until about a month before his death, Bruce was actively involved in coordinating meetings of the "Kip Club" with friends from his college days. Bruce was an avid coin collector and enjoyed teaching others about coins. Recently, Bruce donated a collection of coins to the Derby Historical Museum celebrating the founding of Derby. He also enjoyed learning 3D detailing. He was a friend to everyone.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law Keith Ecklund.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer of Derby; daughters, Heather Jani of Derby, Hilary Ecklund of Olive Branch, Mississippi, and Sydney Kaus of Andover; Grandchildren Lauren Jani of Coopersburg, Pennsylvania, Carly Ecklund, Gage, Reid, and Chase Kaus; two brothers, John and James; two nieces, one nephew, beloved yellow lab Sammy and many other beloved friends and extended family.

Funeral services for Bruce will be Thursday, September 3, at 10 a.m., at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 600 N. Greenwich, Wichita 67206. Burial will be at Hill Crest Cemetery, 10102 East 95th Street South, Derby 67037.

Visitation will be Wednesday, 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Road, Derby 67037, as well as one hour prior to funeral services at Holy Cross.

Memorial contributions in honor of Bruce Baugh may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or to the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center, 5500 E. Kellogg, Wichita, Kansas 67218.

Published in The Kansan on Sep. 1, 2020.
August 30, 2020
To Bruce's family; As a structural engineer in Wichita for over 40 years I had the opportunity to interact with Bruce on many occasions. I always found him to be professional with a quick wit. He will be missed, I'm sure.
Jim Jantz Firestone, CO
Jim Jantz
Friend
August 30, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Bruce's passing. We had some fun times car pooling to Topeka. God keep you all in his care. Gayle and Steve Heitman.
Gayle Heitman
Friend
August 30, 2020
Fair winds and following seas sailor.
"Boatswain... Standby to pipe the side... Shipmate's going Ashore..."

Thank you for your service to this nation. U.S. Navy.
Harry Simpson
August 30, 2020
Bruce William Baugh, our dad, was one in a million. He was funny, corny and silly. He told stories that made us laugh, and sometimes embarrassed us when we were teenagers. He was a good listener, and often times a man of few words.
He was kind, and loved deeply. He was married to my mom since he was 21 and she was 19. He was a devoted husband, dedicated Christian, and proud dad and grandfather.

He had lifelong friends and organized clubs and regular meetings to see them.

He showed up. He was at every sporting event, music concert, birthday party, anniversary, etc. His family was his life. He had close relationships with his wife, children and grandchildren.

He supported us, even when he didn’t agree with our decisions. He always had a kind word, an ear to listen, or a shoulder to cry on.
He rarely raised his voice, so you knew you really upset him or messed up when he did.

He was a lifelong Kansas State University fan. Some of my earliest memories were going to K-State basketball games at Ahearn field house and we grew up in Manhattan, KS. He was so proud of all of us when we graduated from there as well.

He was a lifelong learner. He was an architectural engineer. Even after his retirement in 2017, he still was learning 3D detailing and doing rebar work. He was a math whiz and one of the most intelligent people I know.

He loved his dogs. He had 3 in his adult life that brought him comfort and joy. Woody, a yellow lab, Abby, a little brown lab mix, and Sammy, his current yellow lab that was always by his side.

He loved to read, watch FOX news, and was an avid coin collector. His enthusiasm about coins was contagious.

The world was a better place because he was in it. All of us that knew him will forever feel his loss.
Hilary Ecklund
Family
August 30, 2020
