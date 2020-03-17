Service Information Dunsford Funeral Home & Crematory - Augusta 201 East Fifth Augusta , KS 67010 (316)-775-6363 Send Flowers Obituary





Buell was born on Tuesday, December 1, 1931 in Sheldon, Missouri to Fred and Opal (Bogart) Bobbett. Buell served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was united in marriage to Betty McWilliams on September 6, 1955 in Nevada, Missouri. Buell worked at Beech Aircraft for a number of years and later worked as a custodian for USD 402. Buell enjoyed playing baseball, he followed the Royals and Cardinals games closely. He also stayed busy working in his garage and spending time with his family.



Buell is survived by his wife Betty of the home; children Gary Bobbett of Augusta, Greg and wife Liz Bobbett of Dennis, KS, Karen and husband Rod Kaufman of Cedar Hill, TX; grandchildren, Jesse Bobbett, Justin and wife Tori Bobbett, Deidra and husband Chad Graham, Bethanne Bobbett, Rebekah Bobbett; great-grandchildren, Mason Bobbett, Cadence Graham, Trinity Freund, Lily Seiwert, Jaxyn Bobbett; brother Bernard and wife Velma Bobbett of El Dorado Springs, MO; and many nieces and nephews.



Buell is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Buford, Bill and Benton, his sister Blanche Schulz, as well as an infant sister.



Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 17th from 5-7 p.m. and Funeral Service will be on Wednesday, March 18th at 2:00 p.m. both at the Dunsford Funeral Home in Augusta. Interment will take place at the Elmwood Cemetery.



The family wishes Memorial Contributions be made out to the or the First Nazarene Church of Augusta, left in care of the Dunsford Funeral Home.

