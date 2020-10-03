Byron R. Brittain, 101, long-time Newton resident and businessman, died Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Kansas Heart Hospital. He was born May 15, 1919 to Roy and Nina Brittain in Newton.
He was married to Janet Hayes on April 26, 2003. Survivors include wife Janet, sons William (Ardis), Bruce (Mimi), Barry (Vicki) and 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Elizabeth, an infant son, Barney, younger brother Robert Brittain and sister Maurine Rutschman.
A graveside memorial service will be scheduled and announced in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Shriners Hospital for Children
or American Heart Association
in care of Petersen Funeral Home, 215 N. Main, Newton, KS.