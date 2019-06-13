|
Carl R. Andreas was born Jan. 23, 1927, in Beatrice, Nebraska, the second son of William C. and Frieda W. vander Smissen Andreas, and died Saturday (June 8, 2019) at Kidron-Bethel Village in North Newton.
After high school graduation, Carl joined a Union Pacific Railroad survey crew in the Colorado Division until drafted in May 1945. A conscientious objector, he served in the Civilian Public Service (CPS) soil conservation camp near Colorado Springs, Colorado before transferring to Gulfport, Mississippi, to serve in a public health service camp until the end of 1946. He enrolled at Bethel College, North Newton, in January 1947, graduating in 1950.
Carl married Carol Rich on May 30, 1951, in North Newton. He worked in the business office at Bethel Deaconess Hospital until 1952, when he and Carol began graduate work at the University of Minnesota; Carl completed a master's degree in Hospital Administration in 1955. Their first two sons, Joel and Ronald, were born in Normal, Illinois.
In 1959, Carl accepted an assignment with Indiana University as part of a USAID project to train Pakistani doctors in the basic sciences at Postgraduate Medical Center Karachi. The Pakistani experience proved enriching for all, filled with travels and adventures. In 1963, the family returned to the U.S., making their home in Detroit. Peter Andreas was born in 1965 and the family was together until 1969. The marriage ended in divorce. Carl worked at Wayne State University in human resources, later joining the Social Security department of the United Auto Workers International Union as a consultant in pensions and benefits until his retirement.
Carl married Rosalind Enns Autenrieth on June 9, 1973, in Rochester, Michigan. During their life together they valued each visit and vacation with Carl's three sons who "had welcomed Rosalind into the family." They hosted professional colleagues, students and friends wherever they lived. In 1985, Carl followed Rosalind to Tucson, Arizona, where she served at the University of Arizona and to the University of Vermont in the Burlington area in 1989.
Carl helped design and construct three homes - in the Rochester, Michigan, Oakland University faculty subdivision, Tucson and in Westford, Vermont, on Ridge Top Farm, at the end of a half mile lane in the woods with views of Lake Champlain, the Adirondacks and the Green Mountains. He thought he would have enjoyed being an architect. He planned each home so windows brought the outdoors inside. He volunteered with RSVP, area transportation planning, SCORE, served as treasurer/auditor with several groups, gardened, hiked and enjoyed community and church life.
He leaves his wife, Rosalind; sons Joel (Ay Vinijkul) of Baltimore, Ronald (Dawn Blanken) of Pueblo, Colorado, and Peter (Kristen Lavalee) of Providence, Rhode Island; four special grandchildren: Derek Andreas (Dallas), Marley (Baltimore), Stella and Annika (Providence); a nephew, George (Bev) Andreas of Galva; and niece, Ruth (Tony) Tyler of Hawaii.
He was predeceased by his parents; older brother, Paul W. Andreas; and wife, Viola.
Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday (June 14, 2019) at Bethel College Mennonite Church, North Newton. Visitation with family will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday (June 13, 2019) at Kidron-Bethel Village, Menno Hall.
Memorials can be made to Bethel College, Kauffman Museum or Kidron-Bethel Village, in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on June 13, 2019