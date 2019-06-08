Home

POWERED BY

Services
Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
316-283-2525
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Newton American Legion
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Holland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Holland


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carl Holland Obituary
Carl W. Holland passed away Tuesday (June 4, 2019) at his home in Newton. Carl was born Sept. 19, 1956, to L. M. Jack Holland and Geneva (Jones) Holland in Newton.

Carl is survived by son, Jerrod Ryan Holland of Wichita; girlfriend, Cathy LeManton of Newton; brother, Lecil M. Holland of Newton; and niece, Wendi Holeman of Newton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Gloria Jean Patterson and Patricia "Annie" Sympson.

Please join the family for a Celebration of Life service from 4 to 6 p.m. June 22, 2019, at the Newton American Legion.

Memorials are suggested to and may be sent in care of Petersen Funeral Home.

www.petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kansan on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now