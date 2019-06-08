|
Carl W. Holland passed away Tuesday (June 4, 2019) at his home in Newton. Carl was born Sept. 19, 1956, to L. M. Jack Holland and Geneva (Jones) Holland in Newton.
Carl is survived by son, Jerrod Ryan Holland of Wichita; girlfriend, Cathy LeManton of Newton; brother, Lecil M. Holland of Newton; and niece, Wendi Holeman of Newton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Gloria Jean Patterson and Patricia "Annie" Sympson.
Please join the family for a Celebration of Life service from 4 to 6 p.m. June 22, 2019, at the Newton American Legion.
Memorials are suggested to and may be sent in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
