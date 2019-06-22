Carl (Wendell) Rempel, 57, died Wednesday (June 19, 2019). He was born Nov. 19, 1961, in Elkhart, Indiana, to Wendell and Janice Rempel. He attended Reedley High School, Bethel College and the University of Kansas. Carl married June (Funk) Rempel on April 4, 1987.
Carl worked at Prairie View as a marriage and family therapist. He was an avid runner and enjoyed golfing. He attended church at Hope Mennonite and later First Mennonite Brethren Church, Wichita. He enjoyed weekly breakfasts with his men's Breakfast group, even continuing when he entered into care at Oxford Grand. He continued to love watching KU basketball and Raiders football.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Wendell and Janice Rempel of Reedley, California. Survivors include his wife, June (Funk) Rempel of Wichita; sons, Ethan and Graham; daughter, Stephanie; sisters, Michelle Roman (Billy) and Lori Regier (Myron); brothers-in-law, Wendell Funk (Shelley) and Russell Funk (Vicki); parents-in-law, Loren and Heleen Funk; and stepmother, Aleta Rempel; along with many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday (June 23, 2019) at First Mennonite Brethren Church.
Memorials can be made to Rocky Mountain Mennonite Camp, Divide Co. and The Hereditary Neurological Disease Centre, Wichita.
Published in The Kansan on June 22, 2019