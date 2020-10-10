1/
Carlos Saenz Jr.
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carlos's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carlos Saenz Jr 74, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas. He was born July 22, 1946 in Florence, Kansas to Carlos T. and Sarah (Rodriguez) Saenz.

On December 28, 1973 he married Cheryl Lynn Smith at Newton Kansas and she survives of the home.

Carlos was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Newton and proudly served his county in the U.S. Army and Air National Guard.

Carlos is survived by his wife Cheryl of the home; 2 sons Vince (Andrea) Saenz and Erik (Ana) Saenz; one daughter Gina (Kirk) Skinner; one brother Fred Saenz. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Francis Martinez and brother in law Mike Martinez.

Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with The Reverend Devin Burns Celebrant. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday October 14, 2020 at Petersen Funeral Home. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 6:00 p.m. at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and will be led by the Knights of Columbus.

Graveside committal with military honors will be in the Greenwood Cemetery Newton.

Memorials are suggested to American Legion in care of Petersen Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kansan on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
316-283-2525
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 8, 2020
Jr was my cousin we played coed softball together as a family. He was close to all of us a great person. Love you cousin going to miss you very much.
Cheryl Wilson
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved