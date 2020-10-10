Carlos Saenz Jr 74, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas. He was born July 22, 1946 in Florence, Kansas to Carlos T. and Sarah (Rodriguez) Saenz.



On December 28, 1973 he married Cheryl Lynn Smith at Newton Kansas and she survives of the home.



Carlos was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Newton and proudly served his county in the U.S. Army and Air National Guard.



Carlos is survived by his wife Cheryl of the home; 2 sons Vince (Andrea) Saenz and Erik (Ana) Saenz; one daughter Gina (Kirk) Skinner; one brother Fred Saenz. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.



He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Francis Martinez and brother in law Mike Martinez.



Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with The Reverend Devin Burns Celebrant. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday October 14, 2020 at Petersen Funeral Home. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 6:00 p.m. at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and will be led by the Knights of Columbus.



Graveside committal with military honors will be in the Greenwood Cemetery Newton.



Memorials are suggested to American Legion in care of Petersen Funeral Home.

