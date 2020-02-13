Carol A. Galitzdorfer, 84, died Sunday (Feb. 9, 2020) at Halstead Health and Rehabilitation. She was born Jan. 1, 1936, in Rochester, New York, to George and Martha (Gangross) Adams. She was a lifelong Rochester area resident prior to moving to Halstead in 2016.



She worked as a hotel housekeeper and, in her later years, as a cook for the local school system.



On July 26, 1963, she married Paul Peter Galitzdorfer in Buffalo, New York. He preceded her in death July 17, 1989.



She is survived by a son, Glen (Christine) Galitzdorfer of Henrietta, New York; daughter, Debbie (Steve) Cloyd of Halstead; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by a brother, Pete Adams; sisters, Jane Adams and Lois Poorman; and a grandson, Kevin Cloyd.



Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 13, 2020) at Kaufman Funeral Home. The family will greet friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday (Feb. 14, 2020), also at Kaufman Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Halstead Cemetery.



Memorials may be given to the Halstead Senior Citizens Center in care of the funeral home.