Service Information Christ Lutheran Church Elca 5356 N Hillside St Wichita, KS 67219 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Christ Lutheran Church in Park City

Carol Hill, 89, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2019, at her home in Andover.



She was born on May 13, 1929, in Canby, Minnesota, to Olaf and Ida (Wigen) Lundring, parents who encouraged her desire to learn and her sense of adventure from a young age. She graduated from Canby High School as Valedictorian in 1947. Her love of learning continued at St. Olaf College, where she enjoyed being a member of the St. Olaf Choir and Orchestra. In 1951, she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry.



Carol loved the sciences and, during her 20s, worked for Mayo Clinic in Clinical Pathology and Biochemistry, worked on radioactive iodine research studies to help thyroid patients and was a technical assistant in two studies published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry and the Journal of Applied Physiology. She traveled to Europe, taking a tour of 11 countries over two months.



Carol married Phillip K. Hill, MD, of Williams, Iowa, on June 17, 1956. They met at St. Olaf and were married in Canby after he graduated medical school. Carol continued to work in hospital settings until his entry into the U.S. Navy and the arrival of their first child.



Carol loved to travel and touring the nation's National Parks was her favorite vacation with the family. She enjoyed photography, music and singing, nature, science and Bible stories. Carol was competitive while playing games and loved puzzles.



Carol and Phil opened their home to Vietnamese refugees in 1975, hosted a seminarian student/intern in 1986 and offered their home as a hostel for two girls on a cross-country bicycle trip. Carol was a Christian Education Coordinator, Adult Bible Study Leader, American Bible Society Volunteer and a member of the women's organization, WELCA, in the Lutheran Church. She had a heart for elder care, which drew her to return to work at Kansas Christian Home and as a hospice volunteer for 20 years.



Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her older sister, Phyllis Cruciani; and her former husband, Phillip Hill.



Survivors include children: Krista Hill-Combs of Monroe, Louisiana, Susan (Craig) Ihnen of West Des Moines, Iowa, Rachel Newell of Hesston, Judy (Kevin) Winters of Andover and David (Sherry) Hill of Newton; 14 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. All of these she loved and touched deeply.



We want to honor her life of compassion, sweetness and strength, so please join us for a celebration of Carol's life at 11 a.m. May 18, 2019, at Christ Lutheran Church in Park City. Her church family will serve a meal after the service for those who wish to stay. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Newton.



Condolences may be sent to 560 N. Stonetree Pl., Andover, KS 67002. Memorials may be made to the family or to Christ Lutheran Church, 5356 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. Published in The Kansan on May 4, 2019

