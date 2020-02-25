Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol J. Dvorak. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 11:00 AM Newton First United Methodist Church 801 N. Main St. View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carol J. Dvorak, 71, of Marion, passed on Friday (Feb. 21, 2020) at University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Steve Richardson.



Carol's life began on Feb. 15, 1949, in McPherson. She was the daughter of Bill and Virginia (Ayler) Richardson. Carol is a 1967 graduate of Kinsley High School. She was united in marriage to her husband of 33 years, John Dvorak, in July of 1986.



Carol held many jobs, from driving trucks to being a rural mail carrier, but she especially loved her rural mail route. She enjoyed flower gardening, collecting giraffes and playing with her great-grandchildren. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the Longhorn Association. She enjoyed researching her genealogy and raising her goats.



Her greatest joy was her family, which includes her husband, John Dvorak of Marion; children, Sherry Dvorak of Hesston, Derick (Rachel) Dvorak of Salina and Darrin (Rachel) Dvorak of Galva; grandchildren: Daniel (Annabel) Dvorak, Steven Fortner, Dakota Dvorak, Landon Dvorak, Jacqueline Dvorak, Eragon Dvorak, Derrick (Erica) Dvorak, Zachary Dvorak and Jessica (Matt) Dallas; several great-grandchildren; sisters, Janet (Glen) Slay of Watsonville, California, and Rosanne (John) Jordan of Gunnison, Colorado; and sister-in-law, Janet Richardson.



Carol's family will gather with friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 26, 2020) at Yazel-Megli-Zeiner Funeral Home, Marion. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 27, 2020) at Newton First United Methodist Church, 801 N. Main St., led by the Reverend Amos McCarthy.



