Carol Elaine Saunders, 97, was born Dec. 16, 1922, in Lancaster, Wisconsin, to Minnie Eck and William Quick. In 1939, the family moved to Glendale, California. On Feb. 20 1943, she married Jack B. Saunders in Glendale. He died Feb. 18, 1985, in North Kansas City, Missouri. She moved to Newton in March1985 where she transferred her membership to the First Baptist Church in Newton. She passed away Thursday (Jan. 30, 2020).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; one son, Donald Saunders; daughter-in-law, Susan Saunders; her parents; one sister; and four brothers.
She is survived by five children: Jack Saunders, Ronald Saunders and wife Elaine, Jonell Blackwood and husband Rick, Karen Shultz and husband Bob, and Cynthia Goertzen and husband Keith; and daughter-in-law Mi ling Saunders. She has 20 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother, Richard Quick and wife Phyllis; and sisters-in-law, Francis Quick and Barbara Quick.
She had a home day care for several years in Lyons and Newton. She enjoyed being a homemaker and loved and enjoyed her family, friends and neighbors. She was active in church activities and at Wheatland Homes, where she resided until moving to Presbyterian Manor. She was on the North Newton Housing Board for four years. She was also a past member of the "Mother of Twins" club in El Dorado.
Graveside committal service will be 3 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 5, 2020) at Greenwood Cemetery in Newton, with Pastor Chip Bungard presiding. Visitation will be 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 4, 2020) at Petersen Funeral Home, with the family receiving friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to the Good Shepherd Hospice or the Newton Presbyterian Manor "Employee Fund" in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Feb. 1, 2020