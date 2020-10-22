Carolyn Ann Graves, 69, died Tuesday (October 20, 2020) at her home in Hesston.
She was born on June 9, 1951 in Sedan, Ks., the daughter of Harold and Alta Finney Kirchner. Carolyn graduated from Sedan High School in 1969.
She married Ed Graves on May 12, 1973 in Sedan. They lived in Wichita for a short time before moving to Newton in 1979 and to Hesston in 1997.
Carolyn received her degree as an R.N. in 1972. Upon moving to Newton she was a Supervisor at both Axtel Hospital and Axtel Clinic. For several years she was Dialysis Nurse Trainer, traveling to several states across the country. In the most recent years, Carolyn worked at Valley Hope of Moundridge until retiring.
She was a longtime member of the First Christian Church in Newton.
Survivors include her husband Ed of the home in Hesston; son Michael Graves and his wife Heather of Baldwin City, Ks.; grandsons Andrew, Jacob and Nathan also of Baldwin City; brothers Harry Kirchner of Sedan, Ks., Henry Kirchner of Peru, Ks., and Larry Kirchner of Oklahoma.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her father; mother Alta Fuller; son Roger Lee "Bo" Graves; and brother Harold Kirchner.
Graveside services and interment will be held at 1:00 P.M., Saturday (October 24, 2020) at the Greenwood Cemetery in Newton.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday (Oct. 23rd) between 1:00 P.M. and 8:00 P.M., where the family will receive friends between 6:00 and 7:00 P.M.
A memorial has been established with Victory in the Valley of Wichita and the American Diabetes Association
, contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, Ks. 67114.
Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com
Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton, Ks.