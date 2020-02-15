|
Carolyn M. Voran, resident of Kidron Bethel in North Newton, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday (Feb. 13, 2020) at the age of 84. She was born on March 25, 1935, at Bethel Deaconess Hospital in Newton to Otto and Ella Bachman of Moundridge.
Carolyn was the youngest of four children, two of whom, Kathy Schroeder and Norma Wiens, preceded her in death, along with her parents. Brother Gene Bachman and wife Amy live in Moundridge.
After graduating from Moundridge High School, Carolyn attended two years at Bethel College before meeting and marrying the love of her life, Omar L. Voran, of Kingman, on Aug. 22, 1954, in the West Zion Mennonite Church of Moundridge. The couple raised three children, Doug Voran (wife Heather) of Amarillo, Texas, Brad Voran (wife Debbie) of Wichita and daughter Lori Schmidt (husband William), also of Wichita. Together, they have six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, living across the country in California, Minnesota, Texas, Kansas and Arkansas.
During her life, Carolyn was a steadfast supporter of the performing arts, particularly classical music. Her lifelong passion, however, was singing and vocal music. Over the span of her lifetime, Carolyn was very involved in musical organizations and performing groups, including the Newton Master Chorale and other choral groups associated with Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa, and Bethel College.
She served as youth and adult choir director, bell choir director and music librarian during her time in Minneapolis, Minnesota; Des Moines; Marshalltown, Iowa; and Hawarden, Iowa. During her life, she served on various concert series and community boards, including the Des Moines Community Concert Series, Bethel College Women's Association, Bethel College Life Enrichment Committee and the Bethel College Mennonite Church Worship Committee. While in Marshalltown, she served as the community chairperson for a successful school bond election that built a performing arts theater for the Marshalltown High School.
Among Carolyn and Omar's most cherished memories was their honeymoon trip to Colorado, trips to Israel, the Middle East, Scandinavia and China. She and Omar participated in 12 bicycle rides across the states of Iowa and Wisconsin. Additionally, she enjoyed other diverse interests like calligraphy and worked as a classical music radio personality for KFMG FM, Des Moines. Carolyn was interested in any sporting event, and for years faithfully kept a play-by-play scorecard for the Minnesota Twins while listening to radio broadcasts in Des Moines.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 16, 2020) and Monday (Feb. 17, 2020) at Petersen Family Funeral Home, 215 N. Main St., Newton. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 20, 2020) at the Bethel College Mennonite Church.
Any monetary donations should be earmarked to any dementia research facility the donor chooses.
Published in The Kansan on Feb. 15, 2020