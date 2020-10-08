1/1
Carolyn Mary Endres Davidson
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Mary Endres Davidson, 75, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at home in Rhome, after battling cancer for more than a year. She was surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Christmas Day 1944 in Newton, Kansas, to Frank and AEtna Manring Endres. Carolyn was a 1962 graduate of Newton High School. On Feb. 9, 1963, she married Lowell Davidson in Newton, Kansas, and to this union was born their only child, Craig E. Davidson.

She was employed by Railroad Savings and Loan for many years and later worked and retired from SRS of Kansas. Carolyn, Lowell and family enjoyed and loved to travel along with RVing. She had a sense of humor that was enjoyed by all!

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and AEtna Endres; seven half-siblings, Frances, Edward, Bernice, Marie, Richard, Agnes and George; and her grandson, Justin Davidson.

Carolyn is survived by her husband, Lowell Davidson; son Craig Davidson; granddaughter Jessica Davidson; sister Alice Endres Smith; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Burial services will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 at 3:00 pm at St. Mary's Cemetery in Newton, Kansas.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kansan on Oct. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved