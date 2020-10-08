Carolyn Mary Endres Davidson, 75, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at home in Rhome, after battling cancer for more than a year. She was surrounded by her loving family.



She was born Christmas Day 1944 in Newton, Kansas, to Frank and AEtna Manring Endres. Carolyn was a 1962 graduate of Newton High School. On Feb. 9, 1963, she married Lowell Davidson in Newton, Kansas, and to this union was born their only child, Craig E. Davidson.



She was employed by Railroad Savings and Loan for many years and later worked and retired from SRS of Kansas. Carolyn, Lowell and family enjoyed and loved to travel along with RVing. She had a sense of humor that was enjoyed by all!



She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and AEtna Endres; seven half-siblings, Frances, Edward, Bernice, Marie, Richard, Agnes and George; and her grandson, Justin Davidson.



Carolyn is survived by her husband, Lowell Davidson; son Craig Davidson; granddaughter Jessica Davidson; sister Alice Endres Smith; along with numerous nieces and nephews.



Burial services will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 at 3:00 pm at St. Mary's Cemetery in Newton, Kansas.

