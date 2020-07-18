1/1
Carolyn R. Flaming
1943 - 2020
Carolyn R. Flaming passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 surrounded by loving family. Carolyn was born April 30,1943 in Wichita, Kansas the daughter of Arthur and Margaret Dyck. She married Jerry W. Flaming on July 6, 1963 in Newton, Kansas. Shortly after, they moved from Kansas to Rockford, Illinois. She was employed as an office assistant at Rockford Toolcraft for over 20 years; retiring in 2014. Always a giving heart, Carolyn helped sponsor refugee families from Laos and brought Allen Catic of Bosnia, into their home providing him a college education and loving him as her own son. Carolyn cherished spending time with her family, was an avid Jay Hawks basketball fan, loved to bowl, play bridge and socialize with the ladies of the Crimson Ridge South Condos. She enjoyed visiting with her many good friends, always offering a glass of wine and entertaining conversation. She was a member of Heartland Church. The family would like to give a special thank you to OSF Hospice, particularly Cheryl Bush, her dear friend and Hospice caretaker.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, sister Eileen Benton and infant son Todd Flaming. Survivors include her husband Jerry Flaming, sons Brent Flaming (Peggy), Chad Flaming; grandchildren Zach Gorman and Sarah Flaming; and great grandchildren Aiden, Lively and Jett.

A walk-through visitation will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 2 pm to 4 pm at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford. A Memorial Service will be held in Newton Kansas at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Carolyn requested donations be made to St Jude Children's Hospital. Please visit www.olsonfh.com for Covid 19 limitations or to express a condolence.

Published in The Kansan on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Olson Funeral Home - Rockford
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral Home - Rockford
1001 SECOND AVE
Rockford, IL 61104
(815) 963-6521
1 entry
July 15, 2020
It is with great sadness that today Carolyn left our world but she is now with Jesus and that is glorious. My heart and prayers go out to you Jerry and your family. May God be ever close to you

Paul Bierhaus
Paul Bierhaus
Friend
