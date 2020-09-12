Carolyn R. Flaming passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, surrounded by loving family. Carolyn was born April 30, 1943 in Wichita, Kansas the daughter of Arthur and Margaret Dyck. She graduated from Berean Academy; class of 1961. On July 6, 1963 she married Jerry W. Flaming in Newton, Kansas. Shortly after, they moved from Kansas to Rockford, IL., where she worked as an office assistant retiring in 2014. Carolyn cherished spending time with her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was an avid Jay Hawks basketball fan, loved to bowl, play bridge and socialize with her many friends.



Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, sister Eileen Benton and infant son Todd Flaming. Survivors include her husband Jerry Flaming, sons Brent Flaming (Peggy), Chad Flaming; grandchildren Zach Gorman and Sarah Flaming; and great grandchildren Aiden, Lively and Jett.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 19th at 12:00 in Peabody, Kansas. Those who wish to attend, please contact Brent Flaming at 815-509-4532 or Jerry Flaming at 815-509-4542.

