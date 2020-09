Halstead- Catherine E. Gonzales, 87, died September 7, 2020 at Halstead.



She was born May 24, 1933 at Ness City to Leo and Katharine (Lollman) Franz.



She was a retired registered nurse at Halstead Hospital and Hertzler Clinic, Halstead.



She was a longtime Halstead resident and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Halstead.



On April 11, 1955 she married Roman Gonzales at Halstead. He preceded her in death December 23, 2013.



Survivors include a son, Dennis (Cindy) Gonzales, Topeka; daughter, Cathy (Gene) Schneider, Goddard; brothers, Leonard (Lorita) Franz, Paola; Leo Franz, Quetero, Mexico; Maurice (Martha) Franz, Washington, IL; 10 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by infant sons, David Wayne and Roger Neil; great-grandchildren, Braden Gates, Ethan Schneider, Levi Congdon, and Evelyn McClurg; brothers Robert, Joseph, Gerald and Eugene Franz.



The Rosary will be said 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 and Mass of the Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 both at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Halstead.



The mass will be live-streamed on the Sacred Heart Facebook page for those who cannot attend.

Burial will follow at Halstead Cemetery.



Memorials may be given to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in care of Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.

