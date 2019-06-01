Catherine E. Molzen, 85, a resident of Rio Communities, New Mexico, passed away peacefully on Monday (May 27, 2019). She was a retired postmaster of Belvue.
Catherine was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Lola Reber; husband, Allen; and grandaughter, Lyndsay Sherbert.
She is survived by her daughters, Marla Molzen (Rio Communities) and Luanne Menard and husband, Steve (Kinsley); son, Myron (Tucson, Arizona); and grandsons, Dustin (Summer) Sherbert and Joey Shipman.
Catherine will be laid to rest with her husband at Homestead Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., Belen, NM 87002, 505-864-4448.
Published in The Kansan on June 1, 2019