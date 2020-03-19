Service Information Livingston Funeral Home 1830 North Main Kingman , KS 67068 (316)-532-3322 Send Flowers Obituary

Catherine Elaine Nelson died Mach 17, 2020 from Multiple Myeloma in Newton, Kansas.



She was very brave in her efforts to overcome this cancer for many years after her diagnosis.



She grew up in Wichita and Andover with her parents Louise Trisler Ester Carter and Dick Estes and later with her stepfather Don Carter and her mother.



She had a long career with Pizza Hut. She went back to school and became a LPN and worked in the community nursing homes. She retired to nurse her own illness and to briefly move to Scottsdale to put her father and stepmother's passing in order. She found comfort and friends and familiarity with her move to Newton.



Thanks always to her friend Connie and her supportive family, Eileen, Sam and Jean who supported her in her final battle.



Survivors include Linda Redmon Ellithorpe and along with her pets.



A memorial service will be held at a later time under the direction of Livingston Funeral Home, Kingman.



