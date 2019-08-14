Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ceolah Jones. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ceolah Kay (Drake) Jones, 72, of Winfield, passed away peacefully on Saturday (Aug. 10, 2019) at her home.



Ceolah was born Oct. 28, 1946, in Iola, the daughter of Delbert W. Drake and Edith Elaine "Molly" (Yockey) Drake. She graduated from high school in Humboldt in 1964 and received her LPN from PSW School of Nursing in Wichita.



Ceolah was an LPN for over 40 years. She worked at Cumbernauld Village until 2009 and from 2009-2016 she worked at the Joy Home in Oxford, from which she retired.



She was united in marriage to Lee Tate Jones on July 23, 1973, in Newton; he preceded her in death in 2016.



Ceolah enjoyed crocheting, reading epic fantasy books, supporting Jimmy Swaggert Ministries, fishing and looking for new fishing holes, and driving anywhere and everywhere.



She is survived by her son, Troy A. Colston of Kennesaw, Georgia; daughter, Edith "Missy" Long and husband Jarrod of Winfield; grandchildren: Elaine Sexton, James Sexton, Jeremy Colston, Joshua Colston, Gary Colston, Levi Colston, Ceolah Colston, Christopher Colston and Brandon Colston; and 19 great-grandchildren.



Ceolah is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lee Jones; son, Mark Colston; and brother, Dale Drake.



Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday (Aug. 15, 2019) at the Kansas Veterans' Cemetery in Winfield. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 14, 2019) at the Shelley Family Funeral Home of Winfield.



