Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chalmer Paulson. View Sign

Chalmer James "Jim" Paulson was born in Goessel on Jan. 22, 1943. He was the son of Chalmer P and Elizabeth (Noland) Paulson. He passed away April 13, 2019, at Harry Hynes Hospice, Wichita.



Jim spent his entire life on the family farm, being the fourth generation to live there. He attended school at LoneStar, Potwin and graduated from Newton High School. He went on to go to College of Emporia and Kansas State University.



He married Roberta Fluke on Oct. 21, 1968. They were blessed with three children: Hilary (Doug) Treffer, Brooke (Ryan) Alexander; and Christopher Paulson. Jim was a wonderful grandpa to Connor Alexander, Reagan Treffer, Avery Treffer, Colin Alexander and Davin Treffer. They were his pride and joy. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Ranschau.



Over the years Jim worked for Hesston Corp., Beech Aircraft and was a rural mail carrier. But his love for the land always brought him back to the farm.



Jim was a lifetime member of the American Quarter Horse Association. He and Roberta had recently been notified that they would be honored at the annual meeting in Amarillo, Texas, for having raised a foal for 50 consecutive years. Jim was extremely proud of this and was looking forward to attending to accept the award.



He was also a lifetime member of the American Hereford Association, former board member of USD 206 and a member of the 101 Ranch Collectors Association. In 2004, the family was honored with the Farm Bureau Century Farm Award. This honor was an award to families whose land had been in the same family for 100 years.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.



There will be a visitation Tuesday (April 16, 2019) from 6 to 8 p.m., at Lamb Funeral Home in Whitewater. The funeral service will be 2 pm. Wednesday (April 17, 2019) at the Fairmount Lonestar Cemetery.



A memorial has been established with Caring Hands Humane Society in care of the funeral home.



Chalmer James "Jim" Paulson was born in Goessel on Jan. 22, 1943. He was the son of Chalmer P and Elizabeth (Noland) Paulson. He passed away April 13, 2019, at Harry Hynes Hospice, Wichita.Jim spent his entire life on the family farm, being the fourth generation to live there. He attended school at LoneStar, Potwin and graduated from Newton High School. He went on to go to College of Emporia and Kansas State University.He married Roberta Fluke on Oct. 21, 1968. They were blessed with three children: Hilary (Doug) Treffer, Brooke (Ryan) Alexander; and Christopher Paulson. Jim was a wonderful grandpa to Connor Alexander, Reagan Treffer, Avery Treffer, Colin Alexander and Davin Treffer. They were his pride and joy. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Ranschau.Over the years Jim worked for Hesston Corp., Beech Aircraft and was a rural mail carrier. But his love for the land always brought him back to the farm.Jim was a lifetime member of the American Quarter Horse Association. He and Roberta had recently been notified that they would be honored at the annual meeting in Amarillo, Texas, for having raised a foal for 50 consecutive years. Jim was extremely proud of this and was looking forward to attending to accept the award.He was also a lifetime member of the American Hereford Association, former board member of USD 206 and a member of the 101 Ranch Collectors Association. In 2004, the family was honored with the Farm Bureau Century Farm Award. This honor was an award to families whose land had been in the same family for 100 years.Jim was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.There will be a visitation Tuesday (April 16, 2019) from 6 to 8 p.m., at Lamb Funeral Home in Whitewater. The funeral service will be 2 pm. Wednesday (April 17, 2019) at the Fairmount Lonestar Cemetery.A memorial has been established with Caring Hands Humane Society in care of the funeral home. Published in The Kansan on Apr. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Kansan Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close